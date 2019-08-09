UNP should form alliance after naming Presidential Candidate - Sajith

-

UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the United National Party (UNP) should form an alliance only after naming its Presidential Candidate.

Issuing a statement, the Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs stated that certain newspapers had reported today that both he and the Prime Minister had agreed that a UNP-led Democratic National Front (DNF) alliance should be formed as immediately as possible.

Premadasa said that he “100,000%” agrees with the forming of such an alliance.

However, it should be done according to the stance of the majority of the UNP parliamentarians as well as the major parties who have expressed willingness to join the alliance, “after naming the Presidential Candidate,” he said.

The minister said that his personal opinion is also the same. He said that doing so would not only help create the proposed alliance, but it would also no doubt lead to numerous other parties and individuals joining together to turn it into a victorious alliance.

Premadasa said what should happen today is not the spreading of false news through the media, but the naming of the presidential candidate and then the designing of an agreement for the new alliance.