Case against Dr. Shafi moved to December

August 9, 2019   04:38 pm

The Kurunegala Magistrate has ordered to move the case filed against Dr. Mohamed Shafi to December 12th.

The case was taken up for the fourth time this morning (09).

Dr. Shafi, who is accused of allegedly amassing assets through suspicious means, performing illegal sterilization surgeries and having links to terrorist activities, appeared arrived at the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court complex at around 10.00 am today.

The Criminal Investigation Department presented a report of 12 pages containing the details on the probes pertaining to the case against Dr. Shafi.

The defence and the prosecutions subsequently presented submissions to the court.

