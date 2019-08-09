Mahinda makes a promise to SLFP MPs

-

Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa has promised that he would not allow any injustice to be inflicted on the parliamentarians of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He stated this during a meeting held with a group of SLFP members today (09).

A group of SLFP local government representatives for Kandy met the Opposition Leader at his official residence.

Meanwhile, another group of SLFP members representing the Batticaloa district also held discussions with the Opposition Leader.