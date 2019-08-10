SC dismisses three petitions in favour of Bill to repeal death penalty

-

The Supreme Court today (09) dismissed three petitions filed in favour of the Private Member’s Bill submitted in Parliament seeking to abolish the death penalty.

The dismissal order was delivered by a three-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices L.T.B. Dehideniya, Murdu Fernando and Gamini Amarasekara.

The petitions were filed by Prof. C. Gunaratne from Nugegoda and two other parties citing the Attorney General as the respondent.

When the petitions were taken up before the Supreme Court, State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Attorney General told the judge bench that the Parliament has already sought the Attorney General’s advice on the Bill in question.

The State Counsel further stated that the judiciary has no jurisdiction to conduct a hearing on this parliamentary proceeding.

Considering the submissions, the Supreme Court judge bench ordered to dismiss the three petitions.

The petitioners claim that Parliamentarian Bandula Lal Bandarigoda had recently included a proposal for the abolition of the death penalty to the Parliament’s agenda.

They have pointed out that any of the provisions of this proposal do not violate the Constitution.

The petitioners hence request the Supreme Court to deliver an order stating that this proposal can be passed with a simple majority in the Parliament.