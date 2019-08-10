Live broadcasts of PSC proceedings built public trust in Parliament - Karu

August 10, 2019   10:33 am

The Special Parliamentary Select Committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks has garnered the attention of many people, says Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya.

Allowing the media to broadcast live coverage of the proceedings of the Select Committee has succeeded in establishing the public trust in the Parliament, Jayasuriya said further.

The Speaker made these comments addressing the ceremony held to mark the opening of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) proceedings for media.

Addressing the event, Deputy Speaker Ananda, who also chairs the Select Committee, said the proceedings of the panel have been successful so far despite some setbacks.

