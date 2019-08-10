Parliament informed SLSI to standardize Halal certificate  Thilanga

-

The Parliament has informed Sri Lanka Standard Institute (SLSI) to take necessary measures to standardize the Halal certificate, MP Thilanga Sumathipala claims.

The Sectoral Sub-Committee of the Parliament had informed the SLS under the knowledge of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, the parliamentarian said.

Addressing a press conference held in Colombo, MP Sumathipala said that the Halal certificate has been legalized in a country where the majority is not the followers of Islam.

He referred to this as an attempt to fulfil mere political interests and give a heed to the requests of certain extremists. Speaking further, MP Sumathipala said this could lead to unrest among communities in the future.