Lorry transporting fish topples over killing one

August 10, 2019   01:37 pm

-

A 35-year-old person has died while another sustained injuries in a motor accident that took place in Silawatte, Mullaitivu this morning (10).

A lorry transporting fish from Mullaitivu to Kokilai toppled killing the driver of the vehicle.

The assistant of the lorry driver was injured in the accident and admitted to the Mullaitivu Hospital.

The police suspect that the accident was resulted owing to a technical issue of the lorry that was travelling at high speed.

Mullaitivu Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

