UN envoys meet Northern Province governor

-

A group of representatives of the United Nations Organization and Governor of the Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan have held a bilateral discussion yesterday (09).

The meeting, which took place at the office of the governor, was focused on the prevailing situation of the Northern Province, re-establishing the livelihood of the people who were displaced by the war and the security status of the area.

The Northern Province governor has told the UN representatives that the government of Sri Lanka provides the necessary assistance to improve the lives of these displaced persons, at all times.

The governor has requested the envoys the support of the UN for the developmental programmes that are being carried out in the Northern Province.