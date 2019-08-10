Sudden increase of wind speed highly likely in northern areas  Met. Dept.

-

There is a high possibility for the sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-55) kmph in Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district (particularly in the afternoon and night), the Department of Meteorology stated issuing an advisory.

Prevailing showery condition is likely to continue in South-western parts of the island during the next few days.



Sea areas:

The sea area extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times, the Meteorology Department said further.

The sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Trincomalee via Mullaitivu can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.