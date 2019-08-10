Health Minister refutes claims on drug shortage in country

-

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne has refuted the claims that emphasized on a medicinal drug shortage across the country.

The minister, responding to a question raised by MP Indika Anuruddha during the parliamentary session yesterday (09), dismissed the newspaper articles published on the matter.

Speaking further, the Health Minister said the Medical Supplies Division (MSD) of the Health Ministry has issued an announcement in this regard, while the directors of Karapitiya, Ratnapura and Badulla hospitals also refuted the alleged drug shortage.

The minister stressed that disciplinary action would be taken against those who conducted press conferences claiming that a drug shortage prevails at the government hospital at large.

Responding to another question, Minister Senaratne said the government is handling all operations of Dr. Neville Fernando Hospital and as a result it provides medicinal drugs for the patients free of charge. However, there is a legal issue on the ownership of the hospital, the minister added.