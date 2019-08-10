Several police officers receive transfers

-

As per the approval of the National Police Commission, several police officers have been given transfers due to the need of service, says Police Media Spokesperson’s office.

Accordingly, 9 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police, one Senior Superintendent of Police and 10 Superintendents of Police have been transferred with immediate effect.

In addition, 11 Assistant Superintendents of Police including one female officer, 9 Chief Inspectors of Police and 8 Inspectors of Police had also received transfers, the Police Spokesperson’s office said further.