Several police officers receive transfers

Several police officers receive transfers

August 10, 2019   09:53 pm

-

As per the approval of the National Police Commission, several police officers have been given transfers due to the need of service, says Police Media Spokesperson’s office.

Accordingly, 9 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of Police, one Senior Superintendent of Police and 10 Superintendents of Police have been transferred with immediate effect.

In addition, 11 Assistant Superintendents of Police including one female officer, 9 Chief Inspectors of Police and 8 Inspectors of Police had also received transfers, the Police Spokesperson’s office said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories