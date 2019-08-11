Three more documents to be inked between SL and Cambodia

-

A joint statement issued by Sri Lanka and Cambodia today (10) stated that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Hun Sen have agreed to expedite the signing of three more documents between the two nations.

The two countries will accordingly sign the Agreement on the Exemption of Visa Requirement for Holders of Diplomatic and Official Passports, the Agreement on Bilateral Air Services and the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Tourism in the near future.

President Sirisena engaged in a three-day official visit to Cambodia from 7th to 10th of August, at the invitation extended by His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath NORODOM SIHAMONI, King of Cambodia.

Sri Lanka and Cambodia have reaffirmed commitment to further deepen bilateral relations which are firmly supported by the cultural and religious affinity of the two nations, the joint statement read further.

The two countries have underscored the importance of the regular exchange of high-level visits and consultations to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation in all feasible areas for the mutual benefits of both nations.

President Sirisena and Prime Minister Hun Sen have already inked two agreements, namely MoU on Bilateral Consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka and MoU between Cambodia Chamber of Commerce and Colombo Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka.

President Sirisena has extended an invitation to His Majesty the King and also to Samdech Techo Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka at a convenient time in the future, the statement continued.