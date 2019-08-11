Defence Secretary & Army Chief visit Zion Church

-

Secretary to the Ministry of Defence General (Rtd) Shantha Kottegoda, making a formal visit to the Security Force Headquarters-East, met senior Tri-service and Police officers and exchanged views on the present security situation in the area today (10).

Upon his arrival at the premises, the Defence Secretary, accompanied by the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake was greeted to a drive-past Guard Turnout by 3 Mechanized Infantry Regiment soldiers and was later received by Major General Aruna Jayasekera, Commander, Security Forces - East.

Subsequently, he in a discussion with the Commander of the Army, Commander, Security Forces - East, GOCs, Brigade Commanders and others at first reviewed the present security concerns in the area before he addressed a gathering of more than 350 officers, representing Army, Navy, Air Force and Police serving all corners of the entire Eastern Province, in which he underlined the dedication of the security personnel, shown in the aftermath of the 21/4 incident and their contribution to bring back normalcy ensuring security to all in the region.

Afterwards, the Secretary, together with the Commander of the Army and Senior Officers visited the Zion Church Batticaloa in order to inspect the progress of the construction being carried out by Army troops. Lieutenant Colonel Nandika Abeysekara - Commanding Officer, 3 Engineer Service Regiment in charge of the re-construction site briefed the visiting Secretary Defence on the present status of the construction and how such work is being conducted. He also instructed the troops to expedite the progress and facilitate resumption of prayer services as early as possible.