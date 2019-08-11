Fuel pump attendant shot dead and robbed of money

August 11, 2019   08:06 am

A pump attendant at a fuel station in Polgahawela had been shot dead and robbed him of the cash he possessed last night (10), stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, 2 unidentified persons who arrived on a motor bicycle had shot the attendant at around 12.15 am last night.

The pump attendant critically injured in the shooting had been admitted to the Polgahawela Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is a 27-year-old male from the Aranayake area.

Polgahawela Police have commenced investigations to apprehend the gunmen.

