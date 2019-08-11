All set for SLPP national convention

-

All arrangements have been made to hold the national convention of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) today (11).

The convention is set to be held at 3 pm this afternoon at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

The Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa will be awarded the leadership of the SLPP at this convention.

Subsequently, Rajapaksa would announce the candidate nominated by the SLPP for the upcoming presidential election.

The convention is scheduled to be telecast live on TV Derana from 3 pm onwards this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a special discussion was held between the leaders of the SLPP and Opposition Leader Rajapaksa yesterday (10).

Reportedly, the agenda of the convention was discussed at length at the meeting.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary MP Mahinda Amaraweera stated that Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will not attend the convention as a party.

However, MP Dilan Perera says that he and a group of SLFP MPs will be attending the SLPP national convention today.