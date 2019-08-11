More police officers transferred

-

As per the approval of the National Police Commission (NPC), more police officers have been granted transfers, stated Police Media Spokesperson.

Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera stated that a Superintendent of Police and two Assistant Superintendents of Police have been transferred in this manner.

In addition, a Chief Inspector and an Inspector of Police have also been transferred.

Several DIGs, Senior Superintendents of Police and several Superintendents of Police were granted with transfers during the past few days.