Two dead and 1 injured as lorry carrying chickens collide with tipper

Two persons killed and one other has been injured in an accident which occurred on the Batticaloa-Kalmunai highway in Nawatkudah, early this morning (11).

At around 5 am today, a lorry transporting chickens from Eravur to Kattankudy for the Hajj festival celebrations had collided with a tipper truck traveling before it.

Reportedly, the tipper truck had suddenly halted following a burst of a tire and the speeding lorry carrying the chickens had crashed on to the halted truck.

Kattankudy Police are carrying out further investigations on the matter.