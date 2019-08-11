Gotabaya named SLPPs Presidential Candidate

Gotabaya named SLPPs Presidential Candidate

August 11, 2019   04:00 pm

-

The former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been officially announced as the Presidential Candidate of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) by party leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The decision was revealed at the first-ever National Convention of the SLPP held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium.

Accordingly, Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be contesting for Presidency at the upcoming presidential election.

The currently ongoing National Convention of the SLPP is telecast live on TV Derana and Ada Derana 24.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories