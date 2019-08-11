I hand over my brother to you - Mahinda

-

The Leader of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that he does not have anything to gain through hatred.

He mentioned this at the first-ever National Convention of the SLPP which commenced at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium at 3 pm today (11).

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa was appointed the Leader of SLPP at the Convention a short while ago.

Rajapaksa stated that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was formed today as a party in which all citizens of all religions and races can stay united.

At the Convention, Mahinda Rajapaksa named former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the Presidential Candidate of the SLPP.

Addressing the Conventions, he stated,” Whether I choose or not, he has already become your brother. I hand over my brother to you”.

He further said,” Gotabaya never asked me to make him the President. I named him to strengthen your hands, not to strengthen his.”

“My first, second and third priorities are my country. It should be the same for you too, ‘Gota’”, Rajapaksa concluded.