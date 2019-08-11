I wont let anyone interfere with sovereignty of my country - Gotabaya

August 11, 2019   05:13 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa states that he would not allow anyone to interfere with Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

He mentioned this at the first-ever SLPP National Convention held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium which commenced at 3 pm this afternoon (11).

At the convention, former Defense Secretary Gotabaya was named as the SLPP Candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election.

He said, “I will not let anyone lay a hand on the sovereignty of my country in the future”.

