I wont let anyone interfere with sovereignty of my country - Gotabaya
August 11, 2019 05:13 pm
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa states that he would not allow anyone to interfere with Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.
He mentioned this at the first-ever SLPP National Convention held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium which commenced at 3 pm this afternoon (11).
At the convention, former Defense Secretary Gotabaya was named as the SLPP Candidate for the upcoming Presidential Election.
He said, “I will not let anyone lay a hand on the sovereignty of my country in the future”.