Navy nabs drug trafficker

Sri Lanka Navy held a person at Palliyawasalapadu area in Kalpitiya, yesterday (10) for the possession of heroin.

Reportedly, a suspicious person who was riding a motorbike had been observed during a foot patrol carried out by the Northwest Naval Command.

By further search, the suspect was apprehended with 10mg of heroin, stated Sri Lanka Navy

The detainee has been identified as a drug trafficker in Kottantivu area in Puttalam, aged 28.

He, along with the heroin and the motorbike, was handed over to Udappuwa Police for onward action.