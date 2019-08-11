Navy nabs drug trafficker
August 11, 2019 08:59 pm
Sri Lanka Navy held a person at Palliyawasalapadu area in Kalpitiya, yesterday (10) for the possession of heroin.
Reportedly, a suspicious person who was riding a motorbike had been observed during a foot patrol carried out by the Northwest Naval Command.
By further search, the suspect was apprehended with 10mg of heroin, stated Sri Lanka Navy
The detainee has been identified as a drug trafficker in Kottantivu area in Puttalam, aged 28.
He, along with the heroin and the motorbike, was handed over to Udappuwa Police for onward action.