Monk killed in road accident with Army cab

A Buddhist monk has died in a road accident near the Welioya Junction on the Medawachchiya road in Anuradhapura.

According to the Police, a cab belonging to the Sri Lanka Army had hit the monk who had been traveling on the road.

The monk critically injured in the accident had succumbed to his injuries upon admission to the Anuradhapura hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 36-year-old monk of the Thammannagala Rajamaha Viharaya in Pandukabayapura.

The driver of the cab has been arrested and the Medawachchiya Police are conducting further investigations.