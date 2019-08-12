Sudden increase in wind speed possible

-

There is a possibility for a sudden increase of wind speed up to (50-60) kmph in North-western, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces and (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces. Light shower s will occur in Mannar, Jaffna, Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershower will occur at a few places in Uva province after 2.00 p.m., stated the Meteorology Department.

Fairly heavy falls above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

SEA AREAS

Western Arabian Sea areas can be very rough or high at times as the wind speed can increase up to (70-80) kmph at times.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture further into Western Arabian Sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam and Galle.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 60 kmph at times.

The deep-sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-55) kmph at times.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.