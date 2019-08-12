Hajj, example of bond among humans in a complicated world - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena adding his wishes for the Eid Al Adha stated that Hajj provides a broad example on the bond between humans in a complicated world.

He stated that the Hajj festival showcases the transcendent relations between humanity and divinity of Islam which is based on the Five Pillars of Islam.

Complete message of the President:

“Hajj pilgrimage marks the concluding event of the compulsory religious practices of Islam. ‘Hajj’ means visiting a sacred place. This can be called as the global congregation of all Islam devotees bonded in peace and brotherhood.

It is a great honour to extend my felicitations on this occasion of performing Hajj religious rituals by all physically, spiritually and economically fit men and women. This marks the exemplary occasion of showcasing the transcendent relations between humanity and divinity of Islam which is based on faith, fasting, concern for the needy, prayer and the pilgrimage or the Five Pillars of Islam.

The festival of Hajj provides a broad example on the bond between humans in a complicated world. I believe this festival which venerates the God irrespective of the race or the individual status of Islamic devotees coming from every nook and corner of the world is a discipline to live in peace and harmony with believers of other religions.

I wish all Muslim devotees including those who participate in the Hajj pilgrimage centered around the Holy Mecca with the message of impartiality among humans and the Muslim fraternity in Sri Lanka and world over a Happy Eid- ul-Alha.”