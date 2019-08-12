One dead as lorry falls 150 ft off precipice

-

A lorry traveling on the Avissawella-Wenkaladi road had fallen into a 150-foot precipice near the Lower Blackwood Children’s Home in Haputale.

The driver of the lorry and another passenger had sustained critical injuries in the fall and have been admitted to the Diyatalawa Hospital.

However, the driver had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the hospital.

The deceased driver is a 36-yea

A lorry traveling on the Avissawella-Wenkaladi road had fallen into a 150-foot precipice near the Lower Blackwood Children’s Home in Haputale.

The driver of the lorry and another passenger had sustained critical injuries in the fall and have been admitted to the Diyatalawa Hospital.

However, the driver had succumbed to his injuries upon admittance to the hospital.

The deceased driver is a 36-year-old male, stated the Police.

Haputale Police are carrying out further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, a car traveling from Badulla to Taldena has toppled off the road near the 11th-kilometer post on the Badulla-Mahiyangana main road and fallen 20-feet down into the Taldena canal.

No person has been injured in the accident; however, the car had sustained major damages.

Reportedly, the car belongs to a person from Taldena in Meegahakiula and it is suspected that the accident had occurred when the driver of the vehicle had fallen asleep.

The car had fallen downhill, despite several roadblocks and numerous signboards at the scene of the crash.

Badulla Police are conducting further investigations.

r-old male, stated the Police.

Haputale Police are carrying out further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, a car traveling from Badulla to Taldena has toppled off the road near the 11th-kilometer post on the Badulla-Mahiyangana main road and fallen 20-feet down into the Taldena canal.