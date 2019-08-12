Manager of renowned salon clubbed to death

August 12, 2019   12:21 pm

The manager of a renowned salon in Chapel Street, Slave Island has been clubbed to death by a group of youths, last night (11), stated the Police.

Reportedly, the manager had arrived near the salon with his girlfriend when a group of youths nearby had teased the girlfriend. A disagreement had occurred over the incident between the youths and the manager.

However, this had escalated into the youths assaulting the manager with an iron bar resulting in the death of the manager.

The murder had occurred on the Muttiah Road, stated the Police. The deceased manager had been a 47 year old from Payagala.

The youths, aged 17-24, had fled the scene of the crime before being arrested by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) personnel.

The SLAF had handed over the perpetrators to the police.

Police interrogations have led to the discovery of the murder weapon near the scene of the crime.

