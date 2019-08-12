Cardinal supports ban of tuition classes on Sundays and Poya days

-

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith says that he supports the proposal to suspend tuition classes on Poya days and Sundays to allow religious education.

The Cardinal mentioned this addressing the service held at the St. Cajetan’s Church in Kotugoda this morning (12). The service for the 125th Jubilee of the St. Cajetan’s Church in Kotugoda was conducted by the Archbishop, this morning.

Speaking on the court case filed by tuition teachers against the proposal tabled at the Parliament to ban tuition classes on Sundays and Poya Days, the Cardinal stated that he too joined the hearing of the case as he believes that it is important to protect religious education.

Further speaking, the Archbishop said,” Unfortunately, now religious and politics are now mixed. Religion and politics are never the same. There is some kind of selfishness in politics. There is a desire to emerge.”