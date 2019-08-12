President to testify before PSC?

President to testify before PSC?

August 12, 2019   01:44 pm

-

The special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks is, reportedly, contemplating calling President Maithripala Sirisena before the Committee.

The Committee member will discuss and arrive at a final decision on the matter, stated the Chairman of the Committee, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

Meanwhile, the work of the committee is to be concluded by the 23rd of August.

However, when Ada Derana inquired, Kumarasiri stated that permission will be sought from the Speaker to extend the time allocated for the final report of the Committee by another month.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories