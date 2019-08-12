President to testify before PSC?

-

The special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter Sunday terror attacks is, reportedly, contemplating calling President Maithripala Sirisena before the Committee.

The Committee member will discuss and arrive at a final decision on the matter, stated the Chairman of the Committee, Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

Meanwhile, the work of the committee is to be concluded by the 23rd of August.

However, when Ada Derana inquired, Kumarasiri stated that permission will be sought from the Speaker to extend the time allocated for the final report of the Committee by another month.