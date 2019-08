Karuwalagaspitya PS member arrested with heroin

-

UPDATE (3:31 pm): Karuwalagaspitiya Pradeshiya Sabha member who was arrested with heroin has been remanded until the 22nd of August.

A Pradeshiya Sabha member has been arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) while in possession of heroin.

Karuwalagaspitya Pradeshiya Sabha member Damayantha Vimukthi Ekanayake has been arrested in this manner.

Reportedly, PNB officials have seized 700 mg of heroin in the possession of Ekanayake.

The arrest has been made today (12) at Anamaduwa, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.