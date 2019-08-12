Jayawickrama Perera and Siyambalapitiya summoned to PCoI

-

Two parliamentarians have been summoned to testify by the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption and abuse of power, state resources and privileges.

Accordingly, the Minister of Buddha Sasana and Wayama Development Gamini Jayawickrama Perera have been requested to appear before the Commission.

This is to record a statement on the alleged fraud case with regard to the Mahapola Scholarship Trust Fund.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Power and Energy MP Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has been requested to appear before the Police Unit of the Commission to record a statement regarding a complaint of fraud plants in the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

This was regarding the purchase of electricity capacity and obtaining fuel for power plants.

The two parliamentarians are scheduled to appear before the Commission tomorrow (13).