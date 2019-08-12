Five youths remanded over death of salon manager

-

The five youths arrested over the murder of the manager of a salon in Slave Island have been remanded until the 19th of August.

They were remanded as per the order of the Fort Magistrate’s Court when they were produced before the magistrate today (12).

The manager of a renowned salon in Chapel Street, Slave Island has been clubbed to death by a group of youths, last night (11), stated the Police.

Reportedly, the manager had arrived near the salon with his female friend when a group of youths nearby had teased the girlfriend. A disagreement had occurred over the incident between the youths and the manager.

However, this had escalated into the youths assaulting the manager with an iron bar resulting in the death of the manager.

The murder had occurred on the Muttiah Road, stated the Police. The deceased manager had been a 47 year old from Payagala.

The youths, aged 17-24, had fled the scene of the crime before being arrested by the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) personnel.

The SLAF had handed over the perpetrators to the police.

The arrested 5 youths are from Slave Island, Polgasovita and Kandy areas, stated the Police.

Police interrogations have led to the discovery of the murder weapon near the scene of the crime.

Slave Island Police have launched further investigations into the matter.