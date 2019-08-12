Sajith warmly welcomed at Badulla rally

August 12, 2019   05:11 pm

A special ceremony held to welcome Minister of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs Sajith Premadasa to the public rally in Badulla commenced a short while ago.

The rally is held at the Wheels Park Playground in Badulla.

Minister Sajith Premadasa arrived at the venue of the function a few moments ago.

He was carried on the shoulders of the crowd into the venue amidst the warm response of the gathered public.

It was observed that people were handing over their letters to the Minister when he reached the stage.

