No one who understands what the United National Party (UNP) government has done to the country in the past 5 years will vote for them again, says the Leader of the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) MP Udaya Gammanpila.

The parliamentarian mentioned this at a press conference held in Colombo today (12).

Gammanpila states that Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa didn’t just announce the name of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate, yesterday (11); but, also the name of the future president of Sri Lanka.

All nominees of the UNP are responsible for the destruction of the country during the past few years, he said.

He further said that even if all the dead leaders of the UNP rose from the grave and morphs into one candidate, he would not be able to defeat Gotabaya Rajapaksa.