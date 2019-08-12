-

A Pradeshiya Sabha member was arrested in Anamaduwa at around 11.20 am this morning (12) over the possession of heroin.

The suspect was remanded until the 22nd of August when he was produced before the Anamaduwa magistrate’s Court today.

A Karuwalagaspitiya Pradeshiya Sabha member named Deemantha Vimukthi Ekanayake had been remanded in this manner.

However, it is reported that the arrested Pradeshiya Sabha member is a nephew of the Puttalam District UNP parliamentarian Palitha Range Bandara.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the relevant Pradeshiya Sabha member is a suspect for abetting a treasure hunting incident in Karuwalagaspitiya at a previous occasion.