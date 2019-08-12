Remanded PS member with heroin is Range Bandaras nephew?

Remanded PS member with heroin is Range Bandaras nephew?

August 12, 2019   07:15 pm

-

A Pradeshiya Sabha member was arrested in Anamaduwa at around 11.20 am this morning (12) over the possession of heroin.

The suspect was remanded until the 22nd of August when he was produced before the Anamaduwa magistrate’s Court today.

A Karuwalagaspitiya Pradeshiya Sabha member named Deemantha Vimukthi Ekanayake had been remanded in this manner.

However, it is reported that the arrested Pradeshiya Sabha member is a nephew of the Puttalam District UNP parliamentarian Palitha Range Bandara.

Meanwhile, it is also reported that the relevant Pradeshiya Sabha member is a suspect for abetting a treasure hunting incident in Karuwalagaspitiya at a previous occasion.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories