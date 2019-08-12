Navy recovers over 461 kg of Beedi leaves

-

The Sri Lanka Navy recovered a haul of Beedi leaves at Oluthuduwai beach in Mannar, today (12th August).

Accordingly, 461.7kg Beedi leaves were recovered by North Central Naval Command during a patrol carried out in Oluthuduwai beach area in Mannar.

This haul of Beedi leaves which was packed in 9 parcels, had washed ashore and it is due to be handed over to the Department of Customs in Jaffna.

Although drug traffickers attempt to bring Beedi leaves from abroad, they are unable to reach the destination due to the Navy’s strong net of patrol, stated Sri Lanka Navy.

Nearly 28000 kg of illegal Beedi leaves have been apprehended by the Navy up to date this year and the Navy continues to patrol in search of illegal rackets operating in the seas.