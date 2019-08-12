Ready to die for people just like my father - Sajith

-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the people, just like his father, late President Ranasinghe Premadasa.

He mentioned this addressing the public rally held in Wheels Park Playground in Badulla, this evening (12).

The Minister stated that a new economic system based on youth energy will be created in the future.

He said that terrorism will be completely destroyed and not be allowed in the country. However, firstly, the main operators of terrorism must be identified, he added.

Stating while agreements that benefit the country should be signed, he promised that he will not sign any security, trade or political agreement that would be detrimental to the country.

The Minister further said that, with the help of the people, he would reach the highest point that he can go, in November.