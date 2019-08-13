Warning issues for strong winds in land and sea areas

-

Windy and showery condition in South-western part of the island is expected to enhance to some extent, the Department of Meteorology stated.

There is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to 70 kmph in Southern province, up to (50-60) kmph in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and up to (40-50) kmph in North-central province and in Trincomalee district.

Coastal hutment dwellers are advised to move to safer places while other people in the affected areas are advised to remain indoors.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places particularly in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Light showers may occur in Mannar and Anuradhapura districts.

Showers or thundershower may occur at a few places in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

There is a high possibility for sudden increase of wind speed up to (70-80) kmph and seas can be very rough in the sea areas extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

Fishermen are informed that it is dangerous to venture into the above Sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Galle.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly and speed will be (30-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The deep sea area extending from Puttalam to Colombo will be rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to (50-60) kmph at times.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed will increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.