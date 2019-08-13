Two youths critically injured in clash at Vavuniya
August 13, 2019 11:17 am
Two youths have sustained injuries in a clash between two groups in Kurumankadu in Vavuniya yesterday (12).
Meanwhile, seven other youths have been arrested in connection with the incident.
It was reported that a heated argument between the two groups had escalated to a brawl which involved swords and knives.
The injured youths, who were admitted to Vavuniya Hospital following the incident, are currently in a critical condition, the police said.
The arrested suspects, aged between 20-30 years, will be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court today (13).
Vavuniya Police is probing the incident further.