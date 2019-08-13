Fuel Price Revision committee meets today

-

The committee appointed for the monthly revision of fuel prices is scheduled to assemble today (13), the Ministry of Finance stated.

This committee, convening on the 10th of every month, revises the prices of fuel according to the prices of the global oil market and the fuel price formula.

However, since the 10th fell a public holiday this month (August), the committee did not convene on that date. As yesterday (12), too, was a public holiday, the Committee will be convening today.

Meanwhile, the Fuel Price Revision Committee slashed fuel prices last month and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) and the Lanka Indian Oil Company (IOC) reduced their prices accordingly.