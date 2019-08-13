Landslide warning for parts of Nuwara Eliya District

-

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) today issued a landslide warning for certain areas in the Nuwara Eliya District.

Residents are requested to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence in Ambagamuwa, Kotamale and Nuwara Eliya divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas if the rain continues, since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm.

Meanwhile the Department of Meteorology says that there is a possibility for sudden increase of wind speeds up to 70-80 kmph over the island particularly in Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, North-Central, North-western, Northern and Central provinces and in Trincomalee District after 2.00 p.m.