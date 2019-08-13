CMC councilors visit Muthurajawela garbage dump

August 13, 2019   04:27 pm

Several Municipal Councilors of the Colombo Municipal Council had visited the Muthurajawela garbage dump in Kerawalapitiya yesterday (12).

This was to produce a report on the prevailing obstructions to dispose of the garbage from Colombo.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Municipal Councilors joined this observation tour.

However, it had been observed by the Municipal Councilors that, the Kelaniya and Wattala Pradeshiya Sabhas still dump their garbage at the Muthurajawela garbage yard despite the orders from the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development to suspend dumping garbage at the yard.

