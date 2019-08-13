Class S-14 train to set off on upcountry railway line

-

Class S-14 train power-set imported from China has been unloaded at the Colombo Port today (13).

This train worth USD 10.3 million (Rs 1839.5 million) is specifically designed to operate on the upcountry railway line, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said issuing a release.

Apart from a dining compartment, the Class S-14 train consists of two air-conditioned compartments and two second-class compartments and three third-class compartments. The train will be put to use on the upcountry railway line following a test run, General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando has said.

The Transport and Civil Aviation Ministry decided to import this specifically designed train from China as the steep hills and bends along the upcountry railway line has become a challenge to run trains on the track.

Nine more of Class S-14 train power-sets are to be imported to Sri Lanka in the future, the ministry said further.