Landslide early warning for Kegalle and Ratnapura districts

-

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has also issued a landslide early warning for several areas in the Kegalle and Ratnapura districts.

The NBRO had previously issued a landslide early warning for certain areas in the Nuwara Eliya District, due to the prevailing adverse weather condtions.

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues, residents are advised to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence in the following divisional secretariat divisions:

Ratnapura District:

Kuruvita, Ehaliyagoda, Elapatha and Kiriella divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas.

Kegalle District:

Bulathkohupitiya, Deraniyagala and Yatiyanthota divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas.

Nuwara Eliya District:

Ambagamuwa, Kotmale and Nuwara Eliya divisional secretariat divisions and surrounding areas.

Ratnapura divisional secretariat area and Dehiowita area in Kegalle District are at alert level.