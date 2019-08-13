-

Field Marshal MP Sarath Fonseka says that he is willing to become the Presidential Candidate of the United National Party (UNP) if the party extends an invitation.

The parliamentarian stated that the decision of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) to nominate former Defense Secretary Gotabaya Secretary as the presidential candidate is correct.

He mentioned this at a press conference held in Colombo, today (13).

He says that if the Ministry of Law and Order was handed over to him, he would have avoided the Easter attacks.

According to him, the National Security Council had convened only 8 times in 2018 and only 2 times for the year 2019.

“When I was the Army Commander the National Security Council convened every Wednesday. Only 50% of the terrorists who had received training to be suicide bombers have been arrested so far. There are 130 terrorists in the identified list

“When I was the Army Commander the National Security Council convened every Wednesday. Only 50% of the terrorists who had received training to be suicide bombers have been arrested so far. There are 130 terrorists in the identified lists. However, only 60 of them have been arrested. There is no plan to defeat terrorism”, he further said.

“The priority of those who are responsible for National security is politics. They are now talking about 2 presidential candidates. The candidate chosen by the party and the candidate chosen by himself.”

“The priority of those who are responsible for National security is politics. They are now talking about 2 presidential candidates. The candidate chosen by the party and the candidate chosen by himself.”