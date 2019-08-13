Fuel prices go up

August 13, 2019   07:31 pm

The government has decided to revise the price of fuel according to the fuel price formula. The new fuel prices will be in effect from midnight today (13).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs 2 per liter while the price of Petrol 95 Octane by Rs 4 per liter.

The price of Super Diesel, too, has been hiked by Rs 3 per liter.

However, the price of Auto Diesel has not been changed in the latest price revision, stated the Ministry of Finance.

