SLFP presidential candidate decided next week

SLFP presidential candidate decided next week

August 13, 2019   10:48 pm

-

The decision whether the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) would work together with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will be taken by the SLFP Central Committee, stated United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary MP Mahinda Amaraweera.

He mentioned this responding to questions posed by journalists following a function held at the SLFP headquarters, today (13).

Amaraweera further said that the Central Committee would take the decision on the Presidential candidate in the coming week.

However, MP Dr. Sarath Amunugama said today that the SLFP has decided to support Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential election.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories