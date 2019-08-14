Catholic Bishops urge govt to hold unbiased probes into Easter attacks

-

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference in Sri Lanka (CBCSL) has appealed to the government to hold an impartial inquiry in the Easter Sunday attacks and bring the perpetrators before the law.

Issuing a media release, the CBCSL said a fair and impartial investigation on the incident has not taken place yet.

“We observe that several committees have been established and their main focus appears to be to find out those responsible for the serious lapses in security,” the release said.

The CBCSL insists that “as a matter of justice, the final aim if the inquiries should be to ascertain who the perpetrators are and those have aided and abetted in any way in this dastardly act.”

The Conference added that it does not see any positive signs in this direction.

Stating that the report of the three-member Presidential Commission of Inquiry is yet to be revealed, the CBCSL added that the government is yet to give an assurance to the people that there is only one set of Laws in the

The CBCSL has urged the government and all political leaders of the country to ensure an independent and impartial inquiry as a matter of utmost urgency.

The release reiterated that “what is more important is to do justice in this regard, by bringing those responsible before the Law of the country expeditiously.”

The release was signed by Archbishop of Colombo Hiss Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the President, Vice President, Secretary-General of the CBCSL and two other Catholic Bishops.