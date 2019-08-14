Soldier on duty at Defence Ministry takes his own life

August 14, 2019   08:32 am

An army soldier on duty at the Ministry of Defence in Colombo Fort has reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself this morning.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that a soldier who was on sentry duty at the ministry premises had taken his own life using his service firearm.

The incident had occurred at around 4.10 a.m. today (14) while the suicide victim has been identified as a 27-year-old soldier, from Attanakadawala in Polonnaruwa, attached to the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters.

He had served in the Engineers Regiment of the Army.

Police are further investigating the suicide.

