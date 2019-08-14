Lanka IOC also hikes fuel prices

-

The government, yesterday (13) decided to revise the price of fuel according to the fuel price formula, to be in effect from midnight yesterday.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC has also increased its fuel prices in view of the fuel price hike by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Accordingly, the Lanka IOC has increased the price of Petrol 95 Octane by Rs 4 per liter.

The price of Super Diesel has been hiked by Rs 3 per liter.

However, the Lanka IOC said that the prices of the Petrol 92 Octane and Auto Diesel will not be subjected to revision this month.

The revised prices will be in effect from today (14).