President given 3 days to testify before PSC - Fonseka

President given 3 days to testify before PSC - Fonseka

August 14, 2019   01:26 pm

-

The rumors that President Maithripala Sirisena has been given dates to testify before the special Parliamentary Select Committee appointed to inquire into the Easter attacks are false, stated Chairman of the Committee Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

He stated that the Committee will meet up in the coming days to set the dates to call the President before the Committee and to compose the letter to be used with regard to the matter.

Meanwhile, member of the Committee Field Marshal MP Sarath Fonseka stated that the final report of the Committee can be compiled after the testimony of the President before the Committee.

He mentioned this responding to queries of journalists, in Ragama today (14).

Fonseka stated that he believes that President Maithripala Sirisena would testify before the Committee as the Minister of Defense.

He further said that the President has been provided with three dates from the coming week and the President can choose a date convenient for him to appear before the Committee.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories